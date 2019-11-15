Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GLOW opened at $1.02 on Friday. Glowpoint has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

