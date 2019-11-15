Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells $990,400.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $990,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 51,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

