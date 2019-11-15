GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 7 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.57) per share, for a total transaction of £120.89 ($157.96).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.59) per share, for a total transaction of £121.03 ($158.15).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.66) per share, for a total transaction of £132.64 ($173.32).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,701.20 ($22.23) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,706.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.89. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,890 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,763.67 ($23.05).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.