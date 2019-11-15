Geoffrey W. Dr Guy Sells 420,000 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00.
NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. 30,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,301. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.92.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile
GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.
