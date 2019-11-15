Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.38

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$55.38 and last traded at C$55.24, with a volume of 112943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.60.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Genworth MI Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Deborah Lynn Mcpherson sold 3,834 shares of Genworth MI Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.18, for a total transaction of C$188,556.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$794,257. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 520 shares of Genworth MI Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total value of C$28,282.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,463.86. Insiders sold 83,354 shares of company stock worth $4,276,789 in the last three months.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.