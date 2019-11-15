Gentex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 24,163 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 14,908% compared to the average daily volume of 161 call options.

GNTX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 1,457,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,305. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $329,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,295.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,113. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.