Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $441.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.34 million. Gentex reported sales of $453.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

In related news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,113 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gentex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 155,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Gentex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,493,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

