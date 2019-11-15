Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Svb Leerink

Equities researchers at Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Svb Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

GNCA opened at $2.24 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

