Genocea Biosciences’ (GNCA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 241,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,488. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $392,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

