Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $41,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

