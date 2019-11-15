General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 77,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 237,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.39.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 1,205.74% and a negative net margin of 251.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), Consumer Goods and Marketing Consulting (Consumer Goods), and Capital Investments and Real Estate (Investments).

