Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE GNRC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.91. 21,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. Generac has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 31.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,862,000 after buying an additional 326,138 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 44.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 39.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

