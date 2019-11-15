Gems Market Cap Achieves $420,833.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $420,833.00 and approximately $5,239.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00242336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.01450409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034820 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00145546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

