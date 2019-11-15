Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) PT Raised to $38.00 at TD Securities

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Gardner Denver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE GDI traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 831,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,679. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.45. Gardner Denver has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gardner Denver by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 72,238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gardner Denver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,879,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,279,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Gardner Denver by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Gardner Denver by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

