Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get GAP alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of GAP by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GAP by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 317,473 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of GAP by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GAP by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,475,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,510,000 after buying an additional 187,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 121,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.