Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 139,302 shares during the period.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

