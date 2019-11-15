FY2020 Earnings Forecast for General Motors Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GM. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

