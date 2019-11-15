FY2019 EPS Estimates for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Unit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unit’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNT. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Unit stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 4,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unit by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unit by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

