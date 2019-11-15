FY2019 EPS Estimates for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Increased by Analyst

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $17.50 target price on Redfin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. Redfin has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Redfin’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,964,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,245. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

