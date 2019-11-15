FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mosaic Acquisition Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MOSC)

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mosaic Acquisition in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.37). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Mosaic Acquisition’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Mosaic Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MOSC opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Mosaic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 24,812 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $255,811.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

About Mosaic Acquisition

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.