FY2019 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Reduced by Raymond James

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.86. The company had revenue of C$24.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

