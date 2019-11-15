FY2019 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.36 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

