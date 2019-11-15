FY2019 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of HST opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,647,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,782,000 after purchasing an additional 298,929 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 50.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,175,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 395,386 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,662,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,517,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 516,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.