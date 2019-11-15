FY2019 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,647,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,782,000 after purchasing an additional 298,929 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 50.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,175,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 395,386 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,662,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,517,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 516,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
About Host Hotels and Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
