FY2019 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. 129,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,772,693 shares in the company, valued at $23,338,468.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

