FY2019 EPS Estimates for Calithera Biosciences Inc Boosted by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) – Analysts at Svb Leerink increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.13). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CALA. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

CALA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 2,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,456. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $167.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,598,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,157,340.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 2,396,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $7,980,295.05. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

