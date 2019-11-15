FY2019 EPS Estimates for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Air Lease in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

AL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $47.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $487,937.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 399,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,577,561. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 1,196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

