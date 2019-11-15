FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.56) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.50). Wedbush also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCRR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $7,460,472.32. Insiders sold 484,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

