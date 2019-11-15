FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Kamada in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kamada had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

