FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Issued By G.Research

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Equities researchers at G.Research decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ferro in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. G.Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

FOE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 9,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. Ferro has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,305.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 12.7% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 524,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 31.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

