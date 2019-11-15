Future (LON:FUTR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,562 ($20.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,755 ($22.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,330.40 ($17.38).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,454 ($19.00) on Friday. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,566 ($20.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

