Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

