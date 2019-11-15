Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million.

FTEK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,498. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

FTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.