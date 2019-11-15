FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 411 Shares

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $20,969.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FRPH stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669. The firm has a market cap of $502.87 million, a P/E ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 0.66. FRP Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 27.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FRP by 59,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in FRP by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

