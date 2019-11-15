FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 411 Shares

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $20,969.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FRPH stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669. The firm has a market cap of $502.87 million, a P/E ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 0.66. FRP Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 27.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FRP by 59,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in FRP by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
Read More: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.