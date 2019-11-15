FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FRESENIUS SE &/S stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 12,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

