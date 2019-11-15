Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Set at C$8.50 by Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) has been assigned a C$8.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$11.65 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.96.

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$6.89. 352,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $794.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1,378.00. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.34 and a 12 month high of C$9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.82.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

