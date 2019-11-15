Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

FOXF opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $990,608.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,784 shares of company stock worth $9,281,816. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

