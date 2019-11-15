Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

FTSV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 232,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,573. Forty Seven has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Forty Seven by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

