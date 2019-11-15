Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities set a $115.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 82,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

