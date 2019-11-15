Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,460 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Flowserve worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. ValuEngine lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

