First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 741,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,058. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

