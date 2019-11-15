First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,630 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Assured Guaranty worth $20,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,234,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after purchasing an additional 321,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,197,000 after purchasing an additional 498,139 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,489,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 532,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,571,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,888. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 12,611 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $609,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 342,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,149.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 198,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,167,042 and sold 63,699 shares valued at $2,856,826. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

