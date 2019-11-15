First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 434,501 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 237.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $22,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,576,000 after acquiring an additional 145,025 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Brown & Brown by 58.1% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 164,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

