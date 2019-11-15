First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 43,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 63,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.45, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,199 shares of company stock worth $38,077,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.