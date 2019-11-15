First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in WP Carey during the third quarter worth $232,393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,547,000 after purchasing an additional 952,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,964,000 after purchasing an additional 813,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 153.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

