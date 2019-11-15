First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.83. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

