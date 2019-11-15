First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,938 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 489,749 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 700,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 445,252 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 69,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 174,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the period.

EDIV opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

