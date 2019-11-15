Financial Comparison: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) vs. Wells Fargo & Co (NASDAQ:WFC)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 19.10% 10.14% 1.00% Wells Fargo & Co 21.67% 13.01% 1.19%

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Landmark Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Co 3 16 2 0 1.95

Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus target price of $49.85, indicating a potential downside of 6.81%. Given Wells Fargo & Co’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Co is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $48.72 million 2.16 $10.43 million N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Co $101.06 billion 2.24 $22.39 billion $4.38 12.21

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Co beats Landmark Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services. As of February 7, 2019, it operated through 7,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 37 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.