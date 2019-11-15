Financial Architects Inc Has $726,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 464.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 444,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 61,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter.

CGW stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

