Financial Architects Inc Has $402,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $112.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.68.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

