Financial Architects Inc Buys 13,836 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1,001.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 129,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $56.68 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

